Area agencies plan increased traffic enforcement on I-75, SR 48

Three area agencies are planning increased traffic enforcement on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two major area roadways.
According to a release, the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol are planning a joint traffic enforcement operation on Interstate 75 and state Route 48.
The enforcement action is meant to reduce crashes and suppress crime on the roads, the release said, but it also is aimed at raising awareness, providing education and promoting transparency.
