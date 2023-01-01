Area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2023

The first baby born at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton was baby Rankin at 3:59 a.m. Rankin was born to parents Jasmine Robinson and Albert Rankin, of Dayton, who are still deciding on a name for the infant.

“I feel wonderful,” Robinson said Sunday morning. Robinson’s original due date for baby Rankin was Dec. 28, but Rankin held on for the new year. The early Sunday morning birth came as a happy surprise for the family.