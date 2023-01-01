Area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2023

Parents ushered in the new year with their New Year’s Day babies born Jan. 1, 2023 throughout the region, including a local mom who had been waiting few extra days for her newborn to arrive.
The first baby born at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton was baby Rankin at 3:59 a.m. Rankin was born to parents Jasmine Robinson and Albert Rankin, of Dayton, who are still deciding on a name for the infant.
“I feel wonderful,” Robinson said Sunday morning. Robinson’s original due date for baby Rankin was Dec. 28, but Rankin held on for the new year. The early Sunday morning birth came as a happy surprise for the family.
Rankin was born weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces. She has one brother, Josh, 13, along with two sisters, Alani, 5, and Alycia, 3.
At other area hospitals, the first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m. Sunday. Anaya Meet Soni was born weighing 7 pounds. Mona and Meet Soni, from Cincinnati, are celebrating their first child.
The first baby born at Springfield Regional Medical Center was at 2:53 a.m. Additional information was not available as of press time.
About the Author