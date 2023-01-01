BreakingNews
Area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2023
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2023

Local News
By , Staff Writer
48 minutes ago
Local parents rang in the new year with New Year’s Day babies.

Parents ushered in the new year with their New Year’s Day babies born Jan. 1, 2023 throughout the region, including a local mom who had been waiting few extra days for her newborn to arrive.

The first baby born at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton was baby Rankin at 3:59 a.m. Rankin was born to parents Jasmine Robinson and Albert Rankin, of Dayton, who are still deciding on a name for the infant.

“I feel wonderful,” Robinson said Sunday morning. Robinson’s original due date for baby Rankin was Dec. 28, but Rankin held on for the new year. The early Sunday morning birth came as a happy surprise for the family.

Rankin was born weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces. She has one brother, Josh, 13, along with two sisters, Alani, 5, and Alycia, 3.

At other area hospitals, the first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m. Sunday. Anaya Meet Soni was born weighing 7 pounds. Mona and Meet Soni, from Cincinnati, are celebrating their first child.

The first baby born at Springfield Regional Medical Center was at 2:53 a.m. Additional information was not available as of press time.

In Other News
1
Crash at Dayton intersection leaves 1 injured
2
Big money on the line as Ohio sports gambling starts today
3
This Week in Dayton History: Plane crash near Beavercreek High School...
4
Bellbrook community center gives helps those who might be struggling...
5
From the publisher: 2023 is a time to celebrate our beginnings and look...

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, CareSource, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top