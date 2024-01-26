Area state senator calls for ‘thousands’ of Ohio National Guard troops deployed at Texas’ border

DeWine, who has sent hundreds of Ohio National Guard and State Highway Patrol personnel to Texas to aid in border security throughout his tenure, including some that are still deployed, publicly supported Abbott’s initiative and said the state would continue to do its part.

“While I appreciate that you have sent a couple hundred Ohio National Guardsmen over the past few years, you have at your command an Ohio National Guard of 17,000,” Antani wrote to DeWine. “You should immediately call up thousands of members of the Ohio National Guard and send them to Texas to stop the invasion of the United State including Texas and Ohio.”

Dan Tierney, spokesperson for DeWine’s office, told this news organization Friday that Texas must first make a request for Ohio troops.

“Texas is a sovereign state, so one state cannot send their troops to another state without the other state inviting them to send their military there,” Tierney said.

At the time of reporting, Ohio has not received such a request, according to Tierney.

