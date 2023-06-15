Army veteran sees renovated Dayton home for the first time since TODAY Show surprise

After being surprised with a new home on the TODAY Show, Army veteran Cody Blevins and his family saw their renovated home for the first time on Thursday as officials from the organizations that provided the home said they were excited to continue their support for veterans in the community.

The Military Warrior Support Foundation and Wells Fargo Bank partnered to donate the Dayton home to Blevins, his wife, Jessica, and three kids Haiden, Kaleb and Raelynn. Representatives from both organizations and Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, were at the ceremony.

The TODAY Show segment aired on May 26, taking the family by surprise because they thought they were still only candidates for a home. The family has been waiting to move in during renovations.

The 1,600-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is a major upgrade for the family from their 900-square-foot rental property. Haiden and Kaleb said their family’s two dogs can finally play in the backyard.

Since the show aired, Jessica Blevins said that life has still been relatively normal despite the occasional reactions.

“The family has been enthralled, everybody calls immediately after seeing the TODAY Show,” she said. “The kids love it, they’ve got to watch themselves on TV at school. "

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The new home efforts by the Military Warrior Support Foundation and Wells Fargo Bank span the country.

“We’ve actually done over 400 home donations in all 50 states valued at over $60 million for veterans,” said Jayme Chambers, a representative with Wells Fargo in access and affordability.

“Home ownership is a dream goal for many Americans,” and with their partnership with The Military Warrior Support Foundation, this goal was made a reality, she said.

The Military Warrior Support Foundation’s Homes for the Wounded Program has provided more than 500 homes across the country. The organization works in skill support, home, vehicle donations and financial mentoring to support veterans in civilian life.

“Along with the home, Cody’s family will be receiving three years of family financial mentoring,” said Sandy Ignaszewski, a representative for the Military Warrior Support Foundation.

As the Blevins family begin settling into their new home, they said they are excited to bring in family for visits.

“(I’ll be) coming and staying with you for a while,” said Rosemary, Blevins’ mother.