At least 3 arrested, including 1 who hit Dayton officer, during auto theft suppression effort

He stopped briefly, but then drove away and hit an officer, according to the Dayton Police Department.

The suspect was arrested in Indiana. He was in a stolen vehicle and was wanted in connection to multiple warrants.

A second incident where a stolen vehicle the fled from Dayton police Wednesday resulted in a large police presence at the Mall at Fairfield Commons. Two suspects were taken into custody, according to police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted during the auto theft supression operation. Additional arrests were also made, but the exact number was not clear.

