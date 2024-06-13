Atlanta firm acquires construction products business Dayton Superior

“Dayton Superior brings trusted products, innovative technology, knowledgeable associates, and new value-added services to White Cap,” the acquiring company said in a release Wednesday. “This includes significant design, engineering, estimating and takeoff, and research and development capabilities across White Cap’s product and service portfolio.”

“White Cap has relied on Dayton Superior as an established industry leader and close trusted partner for many years now. This transaction is both a continuation and deepening of this strong relationship to benefit our customers and associates,” said Alan Sollenberger, chief executive of White Cap.

“White Cap and Dayton Superior have complementary company cultures that are focused on building trust with customers through relationship-building and project selling, while using the strength of teamwork to deliver excellent customer service,” said Mark Carpenter, CEO of Dayton Superior.

Dayton Superior has more than 690 employees in 32 U.S. states and five countries. Questions about Dayton-area employment were sent to representatives of Dayton Superior and White Cap.

Carpenter will continue to lead Dayton Superior, reporting to Scott Riggs, chief operating officer, White Cap said.

Dayton Superior provides products used in the nonresidential, concrete construction market.

The company emerged from bankruptcy protection in 2009 and 2010. Then based in Washington Twp., the company, which was once publicly traded, had about 140 employees locally and about 1,200 nationally.

The business was founded in 1924 as the family-owned Dayton Sure Grip & Shore Co. It had a busy decade in the 1990s, acquiring 16 companies.