Atlas Cross Sport’s updates chic, modern

I’m never one who can be called trendy or chic. But my tester this week certainly fits that description. The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is trendy because it’s a five-passenger crossover (unlike its larger seven-passenger Atlas SUV namesake); and it’s chic because it has new looks and a new engine.

Yes, small crossovers (or Cross Sports) are all the trend in the auto industry, but Volkswagen’s offering aims to capitalize on the success of the Atlas nameplate and also benefit from the major refresh this vehicle gets for 2024. I’ll say it certainly caught the eye of many on the road. I received several compliments on its appearance.

It all starts with a lower roofline than the regular Atlas and a dramatically angled rear hatch, the Atlas Cross Sport sits 195.6 inches long, 78.3 inches wide, and 68.1 inches high. This posture provides an athletic stance and has 6.3 inches of ground clearance.

The four-bar chrome grille stands out and is an attractive design element. The front bumper looks thoroughly modern and features a snazzy gloss-black “X” design element stretching across the lower fascia. Silver roof rails add intrigue to the profile while the back has a large spoiler and a chromed-out “Atlas” name on the back. It all adds up to a sleeker profile and puts the sport in this Cross Sport.

My tester was the R-Line trim, which has a unique appearance including front and rear bumpers that incorporate stylish air intakes at the front and a diffusor in glossy black paint at the rear.

Volkswagen says the new engine in the Atlas Cross Sport is one of the “most advanced Volkswagen engines ever built.” It even has a fancy name: “Evo4.″ But what it really means is that replacing the previous six-cylinder engine is the new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which produces 269 horsepower and 273 lb.-ft. of torque.

The Evo4 is punchy off the line and actually offers exhilaration. The eight-speed automatic transmission with 4Motion sends power to the front wheels or all four wheels as needed. This makes for a confident and athletic vehicle. The VW Atlas Cross Sport has all-wheel drive to add to the confidence.

Inside, the chic updates continue. The Cross Sport has a spacious interior full of high-quality materials that are adopted throughout, including a leatherette-trimmed soft-touch dash and center console. Despite the sleek and sporty profile, the cabin still feels big with rear headroom and rear legroom being ample for three adults. Unlike other crossovers, this one actually can call itself a five-passenger vehicle.

The Atlas Cross Sport offers a cavernous 112 cu-ft of total passenger volume. Standard rear bench seating offers a 60/40 split, with a 14-degree backrest recline function.

A 12-inch “floating” infotainment display catches the eye. One of my favorite features about Volkswagen and Audi is the digital cockpit system. For model year 2024, all models now receive the 10.25-inch fully configurable Digital Cockpit Pro with up to four views — including full-screen navigation for equipped models — and numerous viewing options, including car status, navigation, driving data, phone information, driver assistance features all at your fingertips.

My tester was the SEL Premium trim with the aforementioned R-Line features. MSRP of my tester was $53,190.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is 19 mpg/city and 26 mpg/highway for the all-wheel turbocharged vehicle. I averaged around 22 mpg in a week’s worth of mostly suburban driving.

Standing out in crowded segment is difficult. Keeping relevant amongst so competitors is equally challenging. Volkswagen, while capitalizing on the Atlas name, has really accomplished a lot with the changes made to the 2024 Atlas Cross Sport. Chic? Maybe. Trendy? Possibly. Cute and fun to drive? Absolutely.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line

Price/As tested price................................................ $53,190/$53,190

Mileage.......................................... 19 mpg/city; 26 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 269 hp/273 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Chattanooga, TN