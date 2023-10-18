August election in Montgomery County cost more than $570K

The August election in Montgomery County cost more than $570,000, with the state sending a second round of funding to the county election board to cover expenses.

The Aug. 8 special election saw a nearly 38% turnout in Montgomery County with voters casting their ballots on the sole item, Issue 1 — a measure that proposed making it more difficult for citizens to amend the Ohio Constitution.

The Ohio Senate allocated $15 million for the special election after the state passed a new law that eliminated most August elections, among other changes to voting requirements statewide.

The $15 million was intended to cover costs associated with the special election, including compensation for boards of elections workers.

Montgomery County, which has more than 350,000 registered voters, was allotted $471,542 from the state for the one-issue special election.

Montgomery County requested an additional $107,953.44 from the state to cover election expenses, which the state will be covering, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek.

Expenses like polling location fees, ballots and equipment delivery and pick-up costs were covered by state funding. The state also covered personnel expenses like seasonal employees’ salaries and overtime hours in Montgomery County, according to the election board director.

“The funding completely covers the election,” Rezabek said.

The typical, non-presidential election costs the county roughly $600,000, Rezabek said.

Neighboring Greene County received $217,000 for the special election, sending back $76,000 to the state in a split board decision that resulted in foregoing bonuses for election board employees.

In Warren County, election officials received $233,846 from the state to cover August election expenses. The only thing the money did not cover is regular full-time salaries, said Brian Sleeth, Warren County director of elections.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office did not return a request for comment regarding the overall cost of the special election as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ohio’s next election is slated for Nov. 7, with early voting already underway.