Avelo Airlines inaugural flight sells out at Dayton airport

Mims said the new airline is a great thing for the city and its residents.

“All those individuals who would like to go to Orlando for Disney World, for playing golf, for enjoying the great weather there — we now have that direct flight that you can do that,” he said.

Avelo is headquartered in Houston and has a fleet of Boeing 737s that fly to 34 destinations. Similar to other low-cost airlines, it offers pricing models allowing travelers to select checked or carry-on luggage.

“Dayton – it’s time to say hello to Avelo!” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “We’re excited to start travel to Orlando with more affordability and ease than ever. Say hello to convenient and cost-friendly hometown airport access to the Sunshine State and hello to friendly, convenient and reliable Avelo service to Orlando’s most convenient airport.”