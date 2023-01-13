dayton-daily-news logo
Avelo Airlines inaugural flight sells out at Dayton airport

Avelo Airlines celebrated its first flight — which was sold out — at the Dayton International Airport Friday.

The low-cost airline offers nonstop flights from Dayton to the Orlando International Airport on Mondays and Fridays. Flights start at $59 and can be booked at AveloAir.com.

“We’re very excited to offer our passengers another affordable option for their travel needs with Avelo Airlines – and we’re thrilled our community responded in such a big way by selling out the first flight this Friday,” said City of Dayton Director of Aviation, Gil Turner. “Avelo’s focus on offering a caring travel experience certainly aligns with Dayton’s reputation for being ‘easy to and through.’”

Dayton Major Jeffrey J. Mims Jr. greeted Avelo passengers arriving from Orlando Friday. About 39 people were on the flight from Orlando to Dayton and 189 people were on the full flight from Dayton to Orlando.

Mims said the new airline is a great thing for the city and its residents.

“All those individuals who would like to go to Orlando for Disney World, for playing golf, for enjoying the great weather there — we now have that direct flight that you can do that,” he said.

Avelo is headquartered in Houston and has a fleet of Boeing 737s that fly to 34 destinations. Similar to other low-cost airlines, it offers pricing models allowing travelers to select checked or carry-on luggage.

“Dayton – it’s time to say hello to Avelo!” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “We’re excited to start travel to Orlando with more affordability and ease than ever. Say hello to convenient and cost-friendly hometown airport access to the Sunshine State and hello to friendly, convenient and reliable Avelo service to Orlando’s most convenient airport.”

