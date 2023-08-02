Babysitter indicted, accused of seriously injuring 2-year-old in Riverside

A 52-year-old Riverside woman indicted Wednesday is accused of seriously injuring a 2-year-old in her care.
Hoang Thi Kim Do is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 17 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of felony endangering children.
Do was babysitting the child on Feb. 25 in Riverside, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.
“When the parents of the victim picked the child up, they suspected injury and took the child to Dayton Children’s (Hospital) where it was learned the child had a subdural hematoma and other injuries consistent with physical abuse,” he said.
A warrant for Do’s arrest was issued following her indictment by a county grand jury.
