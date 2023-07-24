Back to School 2023: Find your school’s start date and links to schedules in the Dayton region

BreakingNews
Queen of Hearts game at Beaver-Vu Bowl wraps up tonight; near $1 million again
Dayton Public, Trotwood-Madison and Northridge will be the first school districts in the Dayton region to start the new school year on Aug. 14.

Some schools like Mad River and Valley View will begin the school year after Labor Day.

Below is a list of the starts dates for area public, private and charter schools and, when available, links to their supply list requests for students.

Public schools

Montgomery

Greene

Miami

Warren

Private schools

Charter schools

  • Dayton Business Technology HS Sept. 5;
  • Dayton Leadership Academies Aug. 15 for 1-8, Aug. 17 for kindergarten
  • DECA Aug. 9
  • Emerson Academy Aug. 14
  • Horizon Science Academy Aug. 9
  • Klepinger Community School Aug. 14
  • Miami Valley Academies Aug. 16
  • North Dayton School of Discovery Aug. 14
  • Pathway School of Discovery Aug. 9
