Back to School 2023: Find your school’s start date and links to schedules in the Dayton region

Dayton Public, Trotwood-Madison and Northridge will be the first school districts in the Dayton region to start the new school year on Aug. 14.
Some schools like Mad River and Valley View will begin the school year after Labor Day.
Below is a list of the starts dates for area public, private and charter schools and, when available, links to their supply list requests for students.
Public schools
Montgomery
- Brookville: Aug. 16
- Centerville: Aug. 16 for k-12; preschool starts Aug. 23
- Dayton Public Schools: Aug. 14
- Huber Heights: Aug. 17 K-12; PK Aug. 22
- Jefferson: Aug. 15
- Kettering: Aug. 17 -- Grades 1-10, Aug. 19 -- Grades 11-12, Aug. 21 – Preschool, Aug. 23 – Kindergarten
- Mad River: Sept. 5
- Miamisburg: Aug. 15 to 1-5, 9 and K group A. Aug. 16 all grades 1-12 and K group B. Aug. 17 all students including preschool
- Miami Valley Career Technology Center: Aug. 15 for juniors, Aug. 16 for seniors
- New Lebanon: Aug. 17
- Northmont: starts Aug. 16, all students start by Aug. 22.
- Northridge: Aug. 14
- Oakwood: Aug. 15
- Trotwood Madison: Aug. 14
- Valley View: Sept. 5
- Vandalia Butler: Aug. 17
- West Carrollton: Aug. 16
Greene
- Beavercreek: Aug. 15 - Aug. 18, depending on grade
- Bellbrook-Sugarcreek: Aug. 17; please note new start times.
- Cedar Cliff: Aug. 16
- Fairborn Schools: Aug. 17 - First Day Classes Grades 1-12 Aug. 22 - First Day Classes Kindergarten and Preschool
- Greene County CCC: Aug. 14
- Greeneview: Aug. 16 K A-K start; Aug. 17 K L-Z start
- Xenia: Aug. 17
- Yellow Springs: Aug. 17: All Students in Grades 1-12; Aug. 17 Kindergarten Staggered Start (Last Name Begin with A-J); Aug. 18: Kindergarten Staggered Start (Last Name Begin with K-Z)
Miami
- Bethel High School: Aug. 23 middle and high school, Sept. 5 for elementary
- Covington: Aug. 22
- Miami East: Aug. 23
- Milton Union: Aug. 23
- Newton: Aug. 22
- Piqua: Sept. 5
- Tippecanoe: Aug. 28 6-12; Aug. 31 for K-5
- Troy: Aug. 23
Warren
- Carlisle: Aug. 16
- Franklin: Aug. 21
- Lebanon: Aug. 16 first day for 7th and 9th, Aug. 17 for all
- Springboro: Aug. 25 for 1-12, Aug. 17 for kindergarten; 8/21 for pre-k
- Wayne Local: Aug. 15 for 7-12; Aug. 17 for 1-6; Aug. 18 for kindergarten; Aug. 21 for preschool
- Warren County Career Center: Aug. 14
Private schools
- Alter High School: Aug. 16 for freshmen, Aug. 17 for everyone
- Ascension: Aug. 17
- Bishop Fenwick: Aug. 16; up to individual teachers.
- Bishop Leibold: Aug. 16
- Carroll: Aug. 17
- Chaminade Julienne: Aug. 17
- Dayton Christian School: Aug. 16
- Dominion Academy: Aug. 24;
- East Dayton Christian Aug. 22
- Hillel Academy Aug. 16
- Holy Angels Aug. 22
- Incarnation Aug. 17
- Lebanon Christian Aug. 16
- Legacy Christian Aug. 16
- Mother Brunner Aug. 21
- Piqua Catholic Aug. 22 for most students, check website
- Salem Christian Aug. 17
- Spring Valley Aug. 14
- St. Brigid Aug. 23
- St. Charles Aug. 16
- St. Christopher Aug. 16
- St. Francis Aug. 16
- St. Helen Aug. 24
- St. Patrick Aug. 22
- Summit Academy Xenia Aug. 17
- Troy Christian Aug. 24 K-12, preschool on Aug. 25
Charter schools
- Dayton Business Technology HS Sept. 5;
- Dayton Leadership Academies Aug. 15 for 1-8, Aug. 17 for kindergarten
- DECA Aug. 9
- Emerson Academy Aug. 14
- Horizon Science Academy Aug. 9
- Klepinger Community School Aug. 14
- Miami Valley Academies Aug. 16
- North Dayton School of Discovery Aug. 14
- Pathway School of Discovery Aug. 9
