Back to School 2023: School supplies lists for Dayton area school districts

Most local schools are starting in August, especially during the second full week of August, and many have school supplies lists up.
While some schools, including Centerville and Huber Heights, are starting in mid-August, some schools, like Mad River, will wait until after Labor Day to start.
Below is a list of local public, private and charter schools who had links to school supplies as available.
Public schools
Montgomery
- Brookville: school supplies
- Centerville: school supplies
- Dayton Public Schools: school supplies
- Huber Heights: school supplies
- Kettering: For supplies lists, go to https://www.ketteringschools.org/ and click on “Schools” in the top left hand corner. Pick your child’s school, scroll down and supply lists are under “News and Announcements.”
- Mad River: school supplies
- Miamisburg: school supplies.
- New Lebanon: school supplies
- Northmont: All school supply lists are on the website. Each building has a different list, but they are listed under the Information tab for each building.
- Northridge: school supplies
- Oakwood: school supplies
- Trotwood Madison: last year’s school supplies
- Valley View: school supplies
- Vandalia Butler: school supplies is on the VBSD website front page under “Welcome Back Aviators” under News and Announcements.
- West Carrollton: for school supplies, click on your child’s schools and on the left hand side, pick school supplies at West Carrollton’s website.
Greene
- Beavercreek: school supplies
- Bellbrook-Sugarcreek: school supplies list; please note new start times.
- Cedar Cliff: contact individual teachers for supplies list.
- Fairborn Schools: school supplies
- Xenia: school supplies
- Yellow Springs: school supplies
Miami
- Bethel High School: school supplies
- Covington: school supplies
- Miami East: school supplies
- Milton Union: school supplies
- Newton: school supplies
- Piqua: school supplies
- Tipp City: school supply list
- Troy Local: school supplies are listed under “School Info” on each elementary school site.
Warren
- Carlise: supply lists for preschool through 3 and 4-6
- Franklin: For the elementary buildings, here is the supply list by grade level: FCS 23-24 K-6 Supply List
- Lebanon: school supplies are under elementary schools on the school website, often in teacher letters.
- Springboro: school supplies can be found on springboro.org under each schools’ page.
- Wayne Local: school supplies
Private schools
- Ascension: school supplies list
- Bishop Fenwick: school supplies up to individual teachers.
- Bishop Leibold: school supplies
- Chaminade Julienne: last year’s school supplies
- Holy Angels: school supplies
- Incarnation: school supplies
- Lebanon Christian: school supplies
- Legacy Christian: school supplies
- Salem Christian: school supplies
- Spring Valley: school supplies
- St. Brigid: school supplies
- St. Charles: school supplies
- St. Christopher: school supplies
- St. Francis: school supplies
- St. Patrick: school supplies
Charter schools
- DECA: school supplies
- Emerson Academy: school supplies
- Horizon Science Academy: school supplies
- Klepinger Community School: school supplies
- Miami Valley Academies: school supplies
