Heat wave expected for next few days
Back to School 2023: School supplies lists for Dayton area school districts

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

22 minutes ago
Many local schools have their supply lists up as upcoming tax-free weekend looms.

Most local schools are starting in August, especially during the second full week of August, and many have school supplies lists up.

While some schools, including Centerville and Huber Heights, are starting in mid-August, some schools, like Mad River, will wait until after Labor Day to start.

Below is a list of local public, private and charter schools who had links to school supplies as available.

Public schools

Montgomery

Greene

Miami

Warren

Private schools
Charter schools
