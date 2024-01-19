Bail $100K for man accused of shooting at co-worker at Dayton grocery

A Dayton man arrested this week was wanted since November after police say he shot at a co-worker multiple times at a Dayton grocery store.

Brandon Christopher Byrd, 29, was arraigned Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court for five counts of felonious assault. His bail was set at $100,000.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Byrd was working at the H&L Market at 1627 N. Gettysburg Ave. when just after 5 p.m. Nov. 22 he got into an argument with a co-worker. Byrd challenged the other worker to a fight and went outside before returning with a handgun, according to an affidavit.

Byrd is accused of firing at his co-worker four or five times before fleeing.

Officers who responded to the grocery store found bullet damage in the area behind the meat counter.

A detective reviewed surveillance video and noted that three women and another man were near the mean counter during the gunfire and were at risk of injury, the affidavit stated.

Anyone who was at the H&L Market when this happened is asked to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective.

Byrd is held in the Montgomery County Jail.

