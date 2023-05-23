Baker Benji’s opens in former Evans Bakery spot, Bourbon Barbers coming soon to Dayton

The First Floor Fund has now approved funding for 13 Dayton projects, and another business that benefitted from the program called Bourbon Barbers may be just weeks away from opening.

Bourbon Barbers will be an upscale men’s grooming lounge that plans to have a full-service bar.

On Saturday, Baker Benji’s had a grand opening and ribbon-cutting at 700 Troy St., which is the former Evans Bakery property. Baker Benji’s soft opening was a month ago.

Stuckey purchased Evans Bakery’s business, recipes and equipment and is leasing the building, which has been home to a bakery for more than a century.

Evans Bakery operated in the storefront from 1961 until 2004, but it was later reestablished in 2012. Evans Bakery closed in late 2022.

Baker Benji’s sells Evans Bakery products, but some have a new twist, he said.

Baker Benji’s has all the classic Evans’ donuts but new additions include cookies and cream, peanut butter and jelly and blueberry Pop-Tart.

Evan’s famous cream-horns now come in chocolate and orange creamsicle flavors.

“I’m just adding customizable options to the originals,” he said.

Stuckey said he’s been “flabbergasted” by how strongly the community has embraced his business.

“The outpouring of support from the Dayton community is astounding,” he said. “Old North Dayton loves to support local and it definitely shows.”

Bourbon Barbers also received loans from the First Floor Fund, which is administered by CityWide. The First Floor Fund provides low-interest loans worth between $50,000 and $300,000, and up to $50,000 can be forgivable if certain terms are met.

Bourbon Barbers is expected to open in coming weeks at 2319 E. Third St. in Dayton’s Springfield neighborhood.

Alakya Mathankeri-Spears, who co-owns the business with her husband, Yohanne Spears, said they acquired the abandoned commercial property nearly three years ago without firm redevelopment plans.

But they decided to pursue a grooming lounge after learning that some people drive as far away as Cincinnati and Columbus to get the kind of upscale experience they hope to provide.

Businesses offering luxury men’s grooming services have taken off, like Hammer & Nails, which has locations in Cincinnati, Columbus and Lakewood. Hammer & Nails sells memberships, and members get complimentary spirits and beers during every visit, as well as other perks.

Bourbon Barbers will be “a chill spot for guys” that will offer a variety of grooming services and in the future it may offer some spa-like services, Mathankeri-Spears said.

She said the upscale barbershop likely will have an outdoor cigar lounge and patio where they hope food trucks will park.

Mathankeri-Spears said they are trying to obtain a liquor permit but they are working through some issues.

Drinks would be for clients with appointments — it would not be an open bar, she said.

“While you are waiting, while you are getting your haircut you can get a drink,” she said.