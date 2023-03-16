Beavercreek gets $8.4 million for road projects

The city is required to provide a matching portion of the funds, which will be paid for by dollars from the levy residents passed last fall. Beavercreek residents passed a 2.15 mill property levy for streets in November.

“With additional street funding, the city is able to utilize levy dollars to apply for more grants, further maximizing taxpayer’s dollars,” Landrum said.

Beavercreek historically has relied heavily on grants for major projects, Landrum said, adding that it has been awarded more than $116 million in grants since 1997.

“We want to commend MVRPC for its commitment to the region’s future and the city’s engineering division for its proactive efforts to secure this funding for these vital projects,” Landrum said.