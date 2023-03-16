Beavercreek gets $8.4 million for road projects

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek has been awarded more than $8.4 million in federal grants through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission to fund the reconstruction, repaving and improvement of several major roads throughout the city for the next few years.
The seven projects of focus include widening portions of Beaver Valley Road, Indian Ripple Road, Kemp Road and Shakertown Road, as well as the resurfacing of North Fairfield Road and Pentagon Boulevard.
A street light project along Ohio 835 will also receive funding to replace existing high-pressure sodium lighting fixtures with upgraded LED fixtures.
Projects will be carried out over the next several years, with the city’s engineering division overseeing the work. The Shakertown Road and Kemp Road widenings are scheduled to start this year.
“These projects will help to transform the transportation landscape of Beavercreek, making it safer and more accessible for residents and visitors,” said Jeff Moorman, public services director and city engineer. “The addition of new sidewalks, paths, and storm sewers will further improve the overall infrastructure of the city.”
The city is required to provide a matching portion of the funds, which will be paid for by dollars from the levy residents passed last fall. Beavercreek residents passed a 2.15 mill property levy for streets in November.
“With additional street funding, the city is able to utilize levy dollars to apply for more grants, further maximizing taxpayer’s dollars,” Landrum said.
Beavercreek historically has relied heavily on grants for major projects, Landrum said, adding that it has been awarded more than $116 million in grants since 1997.
“We want to commend MVRPC for its commitment to the region’s future and the city’s engineering division for its proactive efforts to secure this funding for these vital projects,” Landrum said.
About the Author