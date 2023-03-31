Beavercreek group’s scholarships help women making a return to school

Over the past 20 years, scholarship recipients have come from all walks of life. Many are in their 20s or 30s, but others have been women in their 40s and 50s who are going back to school, Tipps said.

Marian Frial, a previous year scholarship recipient, is in her last year of nursing school at Wright State University, and is pursuing a career in pediatric nursing.

Originally on track to go to medical school, Frial decided against a career as a doctor because she and her husband Virbon would have had to go long-distance, she said. Virbon is currently stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, studying at the Air Force Institute of Technology.

In her scholarship search, Frial said, most other applications focused largely on new high school graduates, aside from those offered specifically to military spouses.

“For other nontraditional students that are older and aren’t affiliated with the military, there aren’t really many scholarships for those students,” she said.

Transitioning to nursing was “challenging at first,” Frial said.

“It was definitely a big decision, because it’s something that I worked toward for a really long time,” she said. “But overall, I definitely don’t regret my decision and I do think I made the best decision, just because I am enjoying my nursing program, and I’m glad I’m able to be with my husband.”

Many of her classmates who have prior professional backgrounds are often going to school and working at the same time, which can be “very difficult,” Frial said.

“School is a big commitment, and the financial aspect is hard,” she said. “A scholarship would help alleviate some of that and allow them to maybe work less so they can focus more on school.”

The 2023 scholarship winners will be notified April 23.