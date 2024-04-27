Beavercreek Police investigating vandalism at Rotary Park

The Beavercreek Police Department was investigating an act of vandalism at Rotary Park in Beavercreek on Saturday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, police said the park staff found extensive damage, which consists of the “destruction of mirrors, sinks and toilets in the bathrooms and the window at the concession stand.”
Anyone who has information about the individuals responsible for the damage, is asked to contact the Beavercreek Police Department at 937-426-1225.
“Repairing and replacing these items will incur significant costs for the city, amounting to thousands of dollars,” police added.
