Beavercreek races: Incumbents take early lead in school board, mayor, council races

Early voting results are in for several key Beavercreek races.

As of 7:30 p.m., Don Adams was leading the race for Beavercreek mayor ahead of Josh Ison, and Pete Bales, Charles Curran and Sunder Bhatla are leading for three Beavercreek City Council seats ahead of David Litteral and Ed Maloof, according to the first partial, unofficial results reported by the Greene County Board of Elections.

Additionally, Dennis Morrison and Gene Taylor were leading for two seats on the Beavercreek School Board ahead of Claire Chinske, according to partial, unofficial results.

Voters were also rejecting a Beavercreek parks levy with 61% of voters opposed and 39% of voters in favor.

Beavercreek City

Current Beavercreek mayor Bob Stone has reached his term limit, and Adams and Ison are competing to take the seat. Running for city council are newcomers Sunder Bhatla, Ed Maloof, and David Litteral, as well as incumbents Pete Bales and Charles Curran.

All Beavercreek city candidates cited a sustainable source of city funding as their top issue, as well as keeping Beavercreek affordable. The city has the highest residential property tax rate in Greene County (although lower than several Montgomery County communities), but is the rare city with no city income tax. Each candidate has different ideas of how to keep the city affordable, while paying for Beavercreek’s increasing number of infrastructure projects, and addressing police staffing.

Mayor

Don Adams currently serves on Beavercreek City Council, serves as a board member of Violence Free Futures (formerly the Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County) and is a Beavercreek Rotarian. He is also president of the Wright B. Flyer Association, and is on the executive board of Tecumseh Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Adams’ top three issues are finding a sustainable source of funding for Beavercreek, training and maintaining a professional police force, and growing the city’s sense of community by opening up more opportunities for dialogue with citizens.

Josh Ison is the CEO of Align Home Health, and CEO of both Wee Care Academy daycare and Enginuit Design engineering consulting firm, all three of which are based in Beavercreek. Ison has served on the Board of Directors for the Beavercreek Soccer Assocation and nonprofit MONCO Industries. His children attend Beavercreek schools.

Ison’s top three priorities are keeping Beavercreek affordable, lowering “frivolous” spending, and increasing the city’s public outreach, he said. While a city income tax isn’t off the table, if considered, Ison said the measure would require a “sober look” at Beavercreek’s current tax structure, and potentially an overhaul.

City Council

Pete Bales has worked in local government for 28 years, including as a parks and recreation director, public works director, assistant city manager, and township administrator.

He is completing his first term on city council, and said exploring alternative funding sources, keeping Beavercreek affordable, maintaining the city’s infrastructure and police force are his top priorities.

Sunder Bhatla has a background in engineering, real estate, and infrastructure, having worked 30 years as a civilian at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Bhatla has also served on Beavercreek’s Environmental Advisory Committee, Board of Zoning Appeals, and has served on the boards of the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity, and as president of the India Club of Greater Dayton.

Beavercreek’s property taxes have become unmanageably high, Bhatla said, adding that his priorities are to lower property taxes, diversify the city’s revenue streams, and provide for new police facilities. Bhatla said he is in favor of switching to an income tax, in part to shift the burden on Beavercreek property owners to non-residents who use city services.

A Boston transplant by way of Florida, political newcomer Ed Maloof has worked in IT and been a pastor for more than 30 years.

Maloof’s top three priorities are working with state legislators to diversify Beavercreek’s revenue, maintaining the highest quality of public services, and doing so without increasing the tax burden on residents.

One of two incumbents on the ballot this year, Charles Curran has been a city councilman for five years, and previously served as a Montgomery County commissioner and state senator.

Curran’s top priorities are finding alternative revenue sources for the city, addressing the city’s aging infrastructure, and broadening citizen participation.

David Litteral retired from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office two years ago, having worked in multiple capacities, including in the Greene County Jail, in accreditation, and community relations.

A political newcomer, his top three issues are addressing the city’s aging infrastructure, finding sustainable funding for the city, and finding ways to alleviate the impacts of inflation on city residents.

Parks Levy

Beavercreek residents will be asked to vote in November on a new 1.93-mill park levy that, if passed, would pay to develop the city’s new Spring House Park, and fund staff and equipment to benefit the entire parks district.

If approved, the levy would raise property taxes beginning in 2024 by $68 per $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value. The city would start construction by late 2024.

School Board

An incumbent, a district parent and a former superintendent are vying for two open seats on the Beavercreek school board.

Accountant and district parent Claire Chinske, former superintendent Dennis Morrison and current board member and local businessman Gene Taylor are all candidates on the November ballot for the city’s school board.

All three candidates cited the district’s growing population and maintaining adequate facilities to accommodate new students as their top priorities. Enrollment has grown from 7,918 in the 2016-2017 school year to 8,168 students currently. With several new housing subdivisions being built in the area, all three school district candidates are concerned with accommodating additional students.

Candidates were all asked about their stances on book bans, as Beavercreek is one of a few local districts to recently have library books challenged.

Chinkse is an accountant and former Medicare auditor who is now stay-at-home parent whose children attend Beavercreek schools. School facilities, better communication from the district and addressing bullying are her top issues.

Having served as Beavercreek superintendent from 2002 to 2009, Morrison has worked in education overall for 51 years. His top three priorities for Beavercreek schools are keeping Beavercreek affordable, addressing facilities with increased enrollment and staffing.

Taylor is running for his third term on the Beavercreek School Board and says his primary concerns are addressing school funding and providing for adequate school facilities. Beavercreek’s school buildings are over capacity, Taylor said, and as a result has added six classroom “pods” in trailers to three different school buildings. The temporary classrooms are not only an accessibility issue, but present a security problem.