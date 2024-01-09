Beavercreek residents raise many concerns about houses proposed off Swigart Road

The subdivision would be next to the Walnut Grove and Fairfield Downs subdivisions — to the north and west of Swigart Road, between its intersections with Stutsman and South Fairfield Roads.

The room was packed during Beavercreek City Council’s regular meeting Monday. Most residents who spoke during the public hearing raised concerns about small lot sizes, and asked the city to consider a traffic study due in part to the dangerous curve on Swigart Road.

The stretch of Swigart from South Fairfield Road to the curve is “a drag strip, every night, every day,” said David Sopczak, who lives on Swigart, adding that his three young children sometimes play on the sidewalk in front of his house.

“We talk about why I think this traffic study is important, because I think we need to actually get the data that shows that,” he said.

Several residents also noted they had seen increased traffic in the area from commuters getting to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Traffic would likely increase if Beavercreek Schools builds its planned new high school a little over a mile east, near Indian Ripple and Alpha Bellbrook Roads.

“They’re constantly wiping out. It’s extremely dangerous,” said Mark Human, who also lives on Swigart. “The traffic has increased a ridiculous amount.”

Other residents pointed out that the planned lot sizes are smaller than those of surrounding neighborhoods.

“We already have a very dense area,” said resident Felicia Reinhart. “We have already dangerous traffic intersections at Swigart and Darst and the curves on both Darst and Swigart.”

City council members and staff noted that at this point in the process, the planning commission and council are only considering factors that affect the potential rezoning of the property. Any scrutiny of specific site plans for the property would come in the future, first through the city’s planning and zoning commission, and then to city council.

However, several council members said they would be in favor of any studies analyzing the traffic and crashes at the location, as well as seeing if revisions to the speed limits are necessary.

“We do need to consider what’s best for our community, what the character of our community is,” Councilman Pete Bales said to residents Monday. “We’re considering zoning tonight, which makes it difficult compared to specific site plan issues, but I appreciate your comments.”

Council is expected to vote on the rezoning on Jan. 22.