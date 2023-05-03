Beavercreek, Sugarcreek police levies ahead; pair of Xenia Twp. taxes behind

The Beavercreek Police Department is authorized to have 50 police officers, an addition of four in the last 27 years, to serve a city of nearly 47,000 residents. Beavercreek city officials have long pointed out that the growth of the police department has not kept pace with the growth of the city.

City Manager Pete Landrum previously told the Dayton Daily News that there are usually four to seven officers on duty at any one time. Factoring in leave, adding an additional five officers would essentially add one more officer to each shift.

The 2023 police budget has a $1.4 million deficit. Budget projections from earlier this year show that the police levy fund will have a $2.1 million deficit in 2025 if the levy doesn’t pass, according to city documents.

Sugarcreek police levy

Sugarcreek Twp. is asking residents to approve a new 1.5-mill police property tax in the May 2 election, which township officials say will be their first police levy in 13 years.

If passed, the permanent levy would generate $721,000 per year, and would cost homeowners $52.50 per $100,000 in property valuation, according to the Greene County Auditor’s office.

The levy would have two primary effects. The money would be used to hire two officers — one patrol officer and an additional full-time school resource officer with Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools. And the funds would go toward purchasing vehicles and equipment, township Administrator Barry Tiffany said.

If passed, current projections show the new levy would adequately fund the police department for the next 10 years, Tiffany said.

If the levy doesn’t pass, it is possible there would be personnel cuts, Tiffany said, though it would be “up to the trustees to decide whether cuts are made immediately, or next year.”

Xenia Twp. levies

Xenia Twp. residents are voting on a pair of new property tax levy requests — one for roads, and one for the fire department.

Both levies have the same terms — five years and 3.5 mills. Each would cost a homeowner $122.50 more annually per $100,000 in property value, and each would raise an extra $561,742 per year for the township.

Both departments are asking for additional funds in part due to the rising cost of equipment, Xenia Twp. Fire Chief Greg Beegle said. For example, a fire engine that was purchased for $424,000 in 2019 will cost $700,000 in 2024.

Beegle said the money will not be used to increase staffing levels, but to fill existing roles. The department has room for three full-time firefighters, but has had a hard time filling the third position due to lack of interest or qualified applicants for the job, Beegle said.

The Xenia Twp. Road Department maintains 53 miles of roads. Money from the levy would be used to replace aging equipment that has reached the end of its life or beyond, Beegle said, as well as fund some needed building maintenance per township documents.