Beavercreek Twp. home ideal for indoor, outdoor gatherings

The entry opens into a great room formal space with flooring treatment separating the designated spaces. Columns flank the formal entry and offset the foyer from the formal living and dining rooms. Both rooms have picture windows and hardwood flooring, separate from the ceramic-tile foyer and walkway that wraps around the great room toward the kitchen and bedroom hallways. Hardwood flooring designates the living space for the great room setting where a picture window with transoms looks out over the tree-lined backyard. Spindled railing wraps around the open stairwell to the lower level. A three-sided fireplace with ceramic-tile surround and a wood-cap mantel sits between the great room and the large breakfast room.

An angled peninsula counter wraps around the kitchen and offers breakfast bar seating for up to six. The two-level granite counter has a double sink and nearby dishwasher. Light cherry cabinetry fills the walls and complements the dark granite counters. There is a pantry closet, and the kitchen comes equipped with a range and microwave. A picture window in the breakfast room looks out over the backyard and fills both the dining area and kitchen with natural light. A patio door opens from the breakfast room out to a covered deck nook and the recently painted wood balcony deck.

A short hallway off the great room leads to the primary bedroom with a deep tray ceiling and picture window. The full bathroom features an elevated double-sink vanity, a whirlpool tub below a frosted window, walk-in fiberglass shower and walk-in closet.

A hallway from the foyer leads to the guest bedroom wing where there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom that features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

From the great room, the stairwell ends within a hallway landing that leads to several rooms that offer flexible living space. A game area transitions into the recreation room, both of which have daylight windows. Tucked back off the recreation room is a kitchenette bar area with a peninsula counter that wraps around the kitchen area. The kitchen has a cooktop, microwave, small refrigerator nook, dishwasher, media hook-ups and a single sink. The cabinetry offers a bottle rack and plenty of storage. There is a daylight window to add some natural light. Large sliding patio doors open from the recreation room out to a patio covered by the deck. The backyard is deep with mature trees along the back and a metal 6-foot fence surrounding.

Back inside, three cutouts allow some natural light within the separate media room area. The hallway wraps around the stairwell and leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have daylight windows. One bedroom has a walk-in closet and sliding-door closet.

There is a bonus room, which could be a hobby space or office as there is a window but no closet.

Continuing down the hallway, French doors open into another bonus room that was set up as an exercise room. A large door opens off this room into a spacious unfinished storage area. There is a half bath at the end of the hallway, and the laundry room has a folding counter, cabinetry including a pantry and a wash tub.

There is a three-car, side-entry garage with extra parking pad. Steps lead from the driveway to the backyard patio through a gate. A double gate allows for large lawn equipment into the fenced backyard. The home is located near the Country Club of the North as well as parks and green space. The house has a Xenia address but is in Beavercreek Twp.

BEAVERCREEK TWP.

Price: $624,868

Open House: Dec. 24, 1 – 3 p.m.

Directions: Indian Ripple Road to Windemere Way to left on Stratford Lane

Highlights: About 4,680 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, half bath, hardwood floors, split floor plan, eat-in kitchen, volume ceilings, walk-out lower level, recreation room, kitchenette wet bar, exercise room, bonus room, large storage room, covered patio, 520-square-foot wooden deck, 3-car garage, extra parking pad, metal fenced yard

For more information:

Susan Piersall-Hanes

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

937-672-5146

Website: https://susanpiersallhanes.bhhspro.com