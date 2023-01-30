Bellbrook barbershop with focus on tradition opens second location in Xenia

“My kids attend Xenia Community Schools, so my barbers and I often attend sporting events and after school programs,” Thompson said. “Usually in our Bellbrook Barber Co. attire, so a huge part of us couldn’t wait to wear shirts that say and represent Xenia Barber Co.”

Thompson said the goal for him and his team is to carry on the traditions associated with the art of barbering. The shop is cash-only and takes walk-ins rather than appointments, and it aims to give patrons the “nostalgic experience that they or those before them would have had.”

“That kind of separates us from most barbershops,” he said. “We don’t take credit cards, we don’t do the apps. We keep the old-school nostalgic feel, that’s important to me.”

Winter is typically slower for most barbershops, and on average the business serves between 15-30 clients a day. During the spring, summer or warmer months, the shop is much busier, Thompson said.

Traditional haircuts cost $25, and the shop offers a senior discount at $15. A straight razor shave is $30.

“I’ve had a lot of people that have never had a hot shave before, and they get one and they’re addicted,” he added.