Bellbrook puts finances online in fiscal transparency effort

Visitors to the transparency center can drill down to the line-item level and even download data, charts and spreadsheets for review, the city said. Bellbrook also has an “Open Checkbook” feature that details the city’s transactions by date.

“We are committed to being open, honest, and transparent, and this proactive step toward a more accessible and open government proves Bellbrook’s commitment. We are proud and excited to make this intuitive, user-friendly, and ADA-optimized experience available to our community,” said Mayor Mike Schweller.

“These days, not everyone has the time to attend public meetings, and the Financial Transparency Center will make it easy and convenient for residents to stay informed.”

The City plans to expand the online profile to include details about departments, ongoing capital projects, and more, eventually giving the community “a clear window” into the fiscal health, operational performance and economic development of the city.

“We strongly encourage citizens to visit www.cityofbellbrook.org today to get access to our open government and information. We strongly believe it is our job to arm our residents with the information they need to help make decisions about the services the City provides, and this new tool sets an example for all governments in the region to follow,” City Manager Rob Schommer said.