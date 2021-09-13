dayton-daily-news logo
Best of Dayton is back! One week to go before nominations begin

By Staff Report
Best of Dayton from the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com is back!

We’re asking you to help us pick the best places, people and businesses in 100 contests that cover five categories: Food, Restaurants and Dining; Bars, Breweries and Nightlife; Arts, Entertainment and Music; People and Place; and Shopping Gifts and Services.

Nominations will run from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, then voting will take place between Oct. 18 and Nov. 8. Winners will be announced with a special section in the Dayton Daily News, on DaytonDailyNews.com and on Dayton.com on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Here’s how to get involved: Beginning Sept. 20, visit Dayton.com/best-of-dayton or DaytonDailyNews.com/best-of-dayton to put in your nominations for any of all of those 100 contests, and you can type in anything you’d like. Then starting Oct. 18, visit the same pages to vote for the multiple choice finalists.

You’ll be able to nominate or vote up to once per day in each contest.

Then we’ll calculate the winners, so help us choose the Best of Dayton.

