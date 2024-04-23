BreakingNews
Dayton Regional STEM School plans to buy 9 acres of Kettering land

Bicyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after hitting car in Washington Twp.

15 minutes ago
A bicyclist was transported to the hospital Monday after crashing into a car in Washington Twp.

Just before 5 p.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Payne Farm and Woodstream lanes for a reported injury crash.

They arrived to find a 66-year-old man injured from the crash.

The man was riding a bicycle west on Woodstream Lane and failed to stop for a 2016 Honda CR-V going south on Payne Farm Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to a crash report.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

