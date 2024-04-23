Bicyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after hitting car in Washington Twp.

A bicyclist was transported to the hospital Monday after crashing into a car in Washington Twp.
Just before 5 p.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Payne Farm and Woodstream lanes for a reported injury crash.
They arrived to find a 66-year-old man injured from the crash.
The man was riding a bicycle west on Woodstream Lane and failed to stop for a 2016 Honda CR-V going south on Payne Farm Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.
The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to a crash report.
The driver of the Honda was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
JUST IN: Dayton Regional STEM School plans to buy 9 acres of Kettering...
2
Nominate a 2024 high school senior for our senior spotlight
3
Ohio Renaissance Festival vs. Harveysburg: What’s going on in this...
4
History of Dayton’s Traxler Mansion: What to know about the home and...
5
Delco office prospect gets $400K recommendation, biggest among ED/GE...
About the Author