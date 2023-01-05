BreakingNews
Blue Ash investment advisors acquire Centerville business

Local News
By
47 minutes ago

Journey Advisory Group (JAG), a registered investment advisory with a presence in Northern Kentucky and Blue Ash, announced the acquisition of Centerville’s TW Advisors, a registered investment advisory firm.

Partners James Tillar and Stephen Wenstrup created TW Advisors in 2001.

The acquisition brings JAG’s assets under management to $800 million with 19 employees across three offices, the company said in a release this week.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“TW Advisors represents an opportunity for us to continue our regional expansion plans. Their experience and expertise nests nicely with ours, as does their culture,” said Tyler Lang, Journey Advisory Group chief executive.

“We’ve known of JAG through our peers and we were immediately confident when we understood how being a part of their organization could truly benefit our clients,” Tillar said. “We wanted to stay local and ensure the least amount of disruption possible to our clients. They’ve been wonderful to work with and culturally they are a perfect fit — which is huge for us.”

TW Advisors’ average household account size is $ 1.1 million.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007.

