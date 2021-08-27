Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd making stop at the Fraze on Tuesday

Q: When did you get back to performing live?

A: We’ve been taking it slowly. We did three shows in June, one in July and three in August. It’s kind of sporadic and that’s not normal for us. We ended up being a little more cautious and decided to roll most of the touring dates we had on the books into next year. We’re going to have like 25 shows by the time this year is over, if they all happen. We usually do around 120 shows a year or more so that’s a huge drop.

Q: What was it like getting back out with the band and playing for people again?

A: It was awesome. This is the thing we live to do. Everybody was just salivating and waiting and ready to pounce on the opportunity to get back out and do what we feel like we’re meant to do, which is entertain people, play music for them and bring joy to their lives through music. We were fired up. We just got up and started doing what we do, man. We followed our instincts and we really had a great time doing those shows.

Q: What’s the plan for the studio album you finished before the March 2020 shutdowns?

A: We’ve got almost two albums worth of material and it’s still sitting there. I’m just waiting and kind of calculating. Some people released albums but we chose to hold off. The whole point of us putting out a record is so we can tour behind it and support it and bring the new music to the people. I’m patiently optimistic we’ll be able to put that album out next year, but until we know that’s going to happen and they’re not going to yank it all away from us again, I’m waiting.

