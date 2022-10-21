Bob Evans sausage recalled, could contain pieces of thin blue rubber

The recalled sausage includes 1-pound packages of “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466, a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, and a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25. The packages have an establishment number of “EST.6785″ in the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped nationwide.

A recall was issued after Bob Evans Farms Foods received complaints of thin blue pieces of rubber in the sausage, and notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.