Police: Roebling Bridge bomb threat not credible, FBI will take over investigation

COVINGTON, Ky. — A bomb threat that involved the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge that spans the Ohio River from Cincinnati to Covington was “not credible,” investigators said.

The bridge was closed in both directions Wednesday morning for around three hours while local, state and federal authorities investigated.

Investigators said they received a 911 call in the 5:00 a.m. hour Wednesday. The man on the line threatened to shoot police and put pipe bombs on the bridge, according to Covington Police Captain Bornhorn. At one point, Bornhorn said the man demanded $400,000.

Bornhorn said “every agency you can think of” was on the scene including the Department of Homeland Security, United States Coast Guard, multiple bomb squads and even drone teams.

Investigators said they searched the bridge but haven’t found a suspect. The banks on both sides of the river have been cleared. CPD said Smale Park was also closed. The bridge is back open.

The US Coast Guard shut down Ohio River traffic under the bridge during the investigation, according to officials.

People were asked to avoid the area.

Cincinnati police said this incident may be part of a larger, nationwide issue with other false calls about bridges.

Local authorities said the FBI is now handling the investigation.