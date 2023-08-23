BREAKING: Citizen-led redistricting effort stalled by Ohio attorney general

A citizen-led redistricting campaign was temporarily blocked at the gates Wednesday after the Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost found that the campaign’s petition summary lacked clarity and accuracy.

The so-called “Citizens Not Politicians” campaign is led by Republican former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and aims to create an independent redistricting commission via a constitutional amendment with the stated goal of creating fairer districts while taking politicians out of the redistricting driver’s seat.

The campaign hoped to get an amendment on the ballot for the November 2024 general election, but that goal faces more uncertainty with Wednesday’s decision. Had it been approved by Yost, the campaign’s proposal would have been assessed by the Secretary of State-led Ohio Ballot Board, which is tasked with ensuring that proposals contain only one constitutional amendment. After that, it would be able to begin circulating its petitions and collecting signatures.

As with all citizen-initiated amendment proposals, Citizens Not Politicians had to create its proposal, provide a brief summary, and collect 1,000 signatures in order to get it considered by the attorney general.

“The attorney general’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the language submitted both fairly and truthfully summarizes the proposed statute or constitutional amendment. The summary language failed to meet this requirement,” a news release from Yost’s office explained.

Chris Davey, spokesperson for Citizens Not Politicians, issued a news release vowing that the campaign will try again.

“We believe our summary was accurate. But we will review the Attorney General’s guidance, will make necessary adjustments, and will collect new signatures with our broad, statewide, nonpartisan coalition of partners to refile as soon as possible because it’s time for citizens and not politicians to draw Ohio’s legislative maps,” Davey said.