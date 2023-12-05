Bribery indictment: Read the document charging Ohio’s top utility regulator with bribery

Randazzo, formerly Ohio’s top energy regulator, is accused of accepting bribes from Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. in exchange for regulatory steps helping the company.

The FirstEnergy probe has already resulted in convictions against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and other powerful statehouse insiders for their roles in a $61 million corruption scheme.

An indictment is an allegation. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

READ THE INDICTMENT AGAINST RANDAZZO BELOW: