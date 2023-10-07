Brick ranch features centrally located kitchen

Open social areas that allow for flexible floor plan options around the centrally located kitchen are the highlight to this three-bedroom ranch located within the heart of Tipp City.

Listed for $264,000 by eXp Realtors, the brick ranch at 825 Hawthorne Dr. has about 1,707 square feet of living space. The property has a semi-private, tree-lined back yard with a screen-enclosed patio. An oversized two-car garage has finished paneled walls and extra storage space with built-ins.

Recent updates have been made to the exterior allowing for just a few personal touches. The roof was replaced in 2021 and vinyl windows were new in 2019. The heating and cooling systems were updated in 2022. Both bathrooms have had the tub and shower updated.

Formal entry opens within a foyer hallway, which branches into the bedroom wing and into the kitchen. A partial wall with spindle accents divides the foyer from the formal living room which has two front facing windows. The living room flows into the designated dining area, making one large space, which offers flexible floor plan options.

A large threshold opens off the dining area into the kitchen and hearth room area, again creating a large space. The hearth room is large enough to be a formal dining area. At the center of the room is a brick fireplace with a raised brick hearth. Square windows flank the fireplace. Wood laminate flooring fills the hearth room, kitchen and continues into the dining area and living room as well as the hallway to the bedrooms.

White cabinetry wraps around stainless-steel appliances and two windows to provide plenty of storage within the kitchen. A sink is below one window and an extended countertop is below another window. The complimenting dark countertops provided plenty of preparation space. A single door opens off the kitchen out to the screen-enclosed patio. Another door opens from the hearth room into the garage.

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located off the central hallway. The primary bedroom is located at the front corner and has a large closet and private bathroom. The bath has an updated tub/shower surround, single-sink vanity and medicine cabinet.

Two back bedrooms have sliding double-door closets. Guest bath has a single-sink vanity and a tub/shower. The laundry room has the hot water tank and a large stackable washer and dryer.

TIPP CITY

Price: $264,000

Open House: Oct. 8, 2 – 5 p.m.

Directions: Route 571 (West Main Street) to South Tippecanoe Drive to left on Hawthorne Drive

Highlights: About 1,707 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, wood flooring, brick fireplace, updated kitchen, dining room, living room, hearth room, updated bathrooms, screen-enclosed patio, roof 2021, windows 2019, HVAC 2022, 2-car garage, storage shed, tree-lined back yard

For more information:

Alice Kompar

eXp Realtors

937-344-5535

Web site: www.SuperAliceRE.com