Brunch returns to Mack’s Tavern in Washington Twp. for limited time

Mack’s Tavern started doing brunch in July 2020 and has brought it back every year since. The tavern typically runs brunch for a couple of months, but this year they do not have plans to do it after June.

Owner MacKenzie Manley said her husband has spent the last four years grilling brunch every Sunday for Mack’s Tavern on his day off from his full-time job. She didn’t want him to lose his Sundays again all summer/fall, so they decided to do Sunday brunch only in June.

“We couldn’t do brunch like we do without him,” Manley said.

If you’ve never had brunch at Mack’s Tavern, meals are served on paper plates. Customers seat themselves and order food and drinks at the bar. Bartenders will then come around for refills and food will be served as soon as it is ready.

Customer favorites include The 1776, Sloppy Seconds and the Ruby Slipper Waffle. New items on the menu include:

The Slippery Slipper (a strawberry waffle topped with fresh-cut bananas)

The Fat Kid (a pork tenderloin covered with melted cheese and topped with sausage gravy, a ripped up biscuit, twinkles (potatoes) and bacon.

Manley said she is excited to bring back munch. Her favorite part is creating unique, one-of-a-kind breakfast items for customers to enjoy.

“I am lucky to have the best breakfast crew I could ask for,” Manley said. “They rock it out every brunch with smiles on their faces while having fun with the customers. I even get to work in the kitchen with my mom and that makes me so happy.”

After June, customers can expect a pop-up brunch or brunch for dinner, once a month, in July, August and September. The tavern’s kitchen is open Tuesday through Sunday for regular service. For more information, visit the tavern’s Facebook page (@mackstavern).