Businesses, road closed after crews strike gas line in Butler Twp.

A major intersection is closed and multiple businesses are closed after construction crews struck a gas line in Butler Twp. Thursday.
According to police dispatchers, the leak was reported at 11:59 a.m. at Benchwood Road and Miller Lane.
Businesses in the area are closed, and at 5 p.m. crews were still on scene, dispatchers said.
In a post on social media, police said that Benchwood Road is closed between Commerce Center Drive and Miller Lane, and repairs are expected to take several hours.
Police asked residents to avoid the area.
In Other News
1
Officer suffers minor injury in state Route 4 crash in Riverside
2
New women-owned business in Waynesville offers coffee, donuts, ice...
3
Following fire, incredible Halloween decor returns to Marimont Manor
4
Halloween-themed bar crawl in Dayton’s Water Street District has 6...
5
Breast cancer creates new problems for families as it continues to...
About the Author