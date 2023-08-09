Busy Dayton Mall-area street gets $1.5M to add sidewalks around businesses

The state of Ohio this week approved $1.5 million in grant funding for pedestrian safety improvements along a busy stretch in the Miami Crossing District of Miami Twp.

Located on Kingsridge Drive between Ohio 741 and Lyons Ridge Drive, the upgrades are part of the state’s $61 million Highway Safety Improvement Program, most of which will happen a few years down the road.

“There are no existing sidewalks on either side of Kingsridge Drive. People walk along the side of the road now, in the grass, and it is simply not safe for them to access businesses and bus stops,” said Alex Carlson, Miami Township community development director. “By working to install new sidewalks, crosswalks and roadway islands to control traffic, safety will increase tremendously.”

The Miami Crossing Joint Economic Development District worked alongside Choice One Engineering to prepare a safety study that indicates the need for changes along the roadway, according to the township.

The proposed $3.1 million Kingsridge Drive project is tentatively scheduled to start construction in 2027, according to Miami Twp. Township officials said they are working to secure more funding for the project that will assist with final engineering and design concepts for the project.

“Securing this grant to improve the infrastructure along Kingsridge Drive is part of our comprehensive plan approved in 2022,” Trustee President John Morris said in a statement. “We want to develop Kingsridge Drive into a walkable, pedestrian-safe area with easy access to the businesses along the road.”