BreakingNews
1 dead after pedestrian hit by train in Dayton

Busy Springboro intersection to get upgrade

Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

One of the busiest intersections in Springboro is set to undergo a significant overhaul, thanks to recently received federal funding.

The city has been awarded $850,000 in federal funding for upgrades at the Ohio 741 and Lytle Five Points intersection next to Dorothy Lane Market.

City officials said with more than 20,000 vehicles driving through this critical intersection daily, the grant will finance essential infrastructure upgrades including new turn lanes and safety features, improved lighting and signage and better pedestrian access.

ExploreSheetz building Washington Twp. store on 725; furniture store was there 40 years

According to City Manager Chris Pozzuto, the enhancements will reduce congestion and facilitate new economic development in the surrounding area.

“The safety and security of our residents and motorists is always a priority for us,” Pozzuto said. “We are very thankful to Congressman (Greg) Landsman, D-Cincinnati, for supporting this much-needed improvement at one of our busiest intersections.”

Landsman represents the First District of Ohio that includes most of Hamilton County and all of Warren County.

Engineers will begin the design of the intersection later this year with a construction schedule to be determined at a later date.

In Other News
1
Ex Preble County school resource officer accused of inappropriate...
2
Man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in Yellow Springs fatal...
3
1 dead after pedestrian hit by train in Dayton
4
More than 9,700 without power in Greene County
5
Flood protection changes will impact tax bills: Info sessions scheduled

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top