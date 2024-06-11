Butler County man accused of stabbing his family dog to death

The following evening, the dog named Bowie was found stabbed to death, the sheriff’s office reported.

The man was booked Tuesday into the Butler County Jail following an investigation by Butler County dog wardens and detectives. He is held on a preliminary charge of cruelty to companion animals awaiting the filing of a formal charge in Butler County Area I Court.

“Cruelty to animals will not be tolerated in Butler County,” Sheriff Richard Jones stated.