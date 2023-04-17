Butler Twp. officer charged, Alter grad Hicks turns heads with Ohio State and other weekend stories you might have missed

Sgt. Todd Stanley, 52, was charged last week with misdemeanor assault in Vandalia Municipal Court. He was issued a summons to appear Thursday, for his arraignment. He entered a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday, and asked for a jury trial.

Stanley’s attorney William Stewart Mathews II declined to comment, saying he preferred “to try his cases in the courtroom.”

Gov. DeWine visits Springfield school to see implementation of science-backed reading approach

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Fulton Elementary School in the Springfield City School District on Friday to see how the science of reading has been implemented and the students’ experience with it.

Under the governor’s current budget plan, all schools would be mandated to use a science-backed reading approach. Ohio does not currently mandate how schools teach reading, but some schools in Clark and Champaign counties already have started to move toward the approach.

Springfield has implemented the science of reading approach the last two years.

Alter grad Hicks turns heads with Ohio State No. 1 defense

Credit: Marcus Hartman Credit: Marcus Hartman

COLUMBUS — A handful of players from CoxFirstMedia coverage area high schools took part in Ohio State’s spring game.

None may be starters this fall, but all appear to have bright futures with the Buckeyes.

Here’s a look at what they did Saturday:

DAYTON EATS: Dinner pays tribute to four iconic Dayton restaurants

A special five-course themed tribute dinner has been announced that will pay tribute to Dayton’s dining heritage.

Each course at the ICONS: A Tribute to Dayton’s Dining Heritage event will present dishes fondly remembered and enjoyed at beloved, classic Dayton-area restaurants that are no longer in operation.

It’s a chance for those who haven’t had the pleasure to enjoy legendary dishes that once helped put Dayton’s dining scene in the spotlight.

Ways to save money on tech stuff

I know computers and gadgets aren’t cheap, but here are some ways you can save money in your tech life:

Reconsider your Internet connection plan: If you haven’t changed your Internet plan in a few years, check with your current provider to see if they have any new plans and check with other providers on their offerings. Sometimes they come out with new plans and changing may save money.

Alternatively, some new plans might cost a bit more but offer much faster speeds, so you could get more for your money. However, keep in mind for the average small household, speeds in the 100 - 300 Mbps range for download is more than enough. For larger households, faster speeds might be beneficial.

