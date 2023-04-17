BreakingNews
Services set for Ross Twp. trustee killed in West Carrollton crash
X

Butler Twp. officer charged, Alter grad Hicks turns heads with Ohio State and other weekend stories you might have missed

Local News
By Staff Report
45 minutes ago

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

Butler Twp. officer charged in January arrest where he hit woman in face at McDonald’s

Credit: Mario Robinson

Credit: Mario Robinson

A Butler Twp. police officer is due in court Thursday after he was charged last week with assault following a January arrest during which he was caught on camera hitting a woman multiple in the face.

Sgt. Todd Stanley, 52, was charged last week with misdemeanor assault in Vandalia Municipal Court. He was issued a summons to appear Thursday, for his arraignment. He entered a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday, and asked for a jury trial.

Stanley’s attorney William Stewart Mathews II declined to comment, saying he preferred “to try his cases in the courtroom.”

READ THE FULL STORY

Gov. DeWine visits Springfield school to see implementation of science-backed reading approach

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Fulton Elementary School in the Springfield City School District on Friday to see how the science of reading has been implemented and the students’ experience with it.

Under the governor’s current budget plan, all schools would be mandated to use a science-backed reading approach. Ohio does not currently mandate how schools teach reading, but some schools in Clark and Champaign counties already have started to move toward the approach.

Springfield has implemented the science of reading approach the last two years.

READ THE FULL STORY

Alter grad Hicks turns heads with Ohio State No. 1 defense

Credit: Marcus Hartman

Credit: Marcus Hartman

COLUMBUS — A handful of players from CoxFirstMedia coverage area high schools took part in Ohio State’s spring game.

None may be starters this fall, but all appear to have bright futures with the Buckeyes.

Here’s a look at what they did Saturday:

READ THE FULL STORY

DAYTON EATS: Dinner pays tribute to four iconic Dayton restaurants

A special five-course themed tribute dinner has been announced that will pay tribute to Dayton’s dining heritage.

Each course at the ICONS: A Tribute to Dayton’s Dining Heritage event will present dishes fondly remembered and enjoyed at beloved, classic Dayton-area restaurants that are no longer in operation.

It’s a chance for those who haven’t had the pleasure to enjoy legendary dishes that once helped put Dayton’s dining scene in the spotlight.

READ THE FULL STORY

Ways to save money on tech stuff

I know computers and gadgets aren’t cheap, but here are some ways you can save money in your tech life:

Reconsider your Internet connection plan: If you haven’t changed your Internet plan in a few years, check with your current provider to see if they have any new plans and check with other providers on their offerings. Sometimes they come out with new plans and changing may save money.

Alternatively, some new plans might cost a bit more but offer much faster speeds, so you could get more for your money. However, keep in mind for the average small household, speeds in the 100 - 300 Mbps range for download is more than enough. For larger households, faster speeds might be beneficial.

READ THE FULL STORY

In Other News
1
Miami County man faces high bail after sex charges involving...
2
Pilots, NTSB give no answer why plane veered off Dayton airport runway
3
Services set for Ross Twp. trustee killed in West Carrollton crash
4
New owner buys Newmark Drive corporate headquarters for $6.2 million
5
Police: SWAT standoff ends after man dies in Kettering

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top