Bystander pulls man from fiery rollover crash in Darke County

A bystander rescued a Pitsburg man from a fiery rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in Darke County.
Matthew Detling, 21, was headed south around 2:10 p.m. on Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road when his 1999 Ford F-150 experienced a mechanical issue, causing him to lose control, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The pickup went off the right side of the roadway and into a yard, where it rolled several times before striking a privacy rest and coming to rest on its side. The pickup then caught fire, deputies said.
A man working in a field nearby pulled Detling from the wreckage.
Detling, the only occupant in the truck, was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with unknown injuries.
In Other News
1
PUCO orders utilities to delay disconnecting customers applying for...
2
Have you seen Warren County woman, 72, missing since June?
3
Troy school levy: Board finalizes details of November ballot issue
4
Uniting industry and Air Force, Life Cycle Industry Days kicks off July...
5
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both soar, now at a combined $1.2...
About the Author