Bystander pulls man from fiery rollover crash in Darke County

A bystander rescued a Pitsburg man from a fiery rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in Darke County.

Matthew Detling, 21, was headed south around 2:10 p.m. on Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road when his 1999 Ford F-150 experienced a mechanical issue, causing him to lose control, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup went off the right side of the roadway and into a yard, where it rolled several times before striking a privacy rest and coming to rest on its side. The pickup then caught fire, deputies said.

A man working in a field nearby pulled Detling from the wreckage.

Detling, the only occupant in the truck, was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center with unknown injuries.