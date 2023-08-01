California company agrees to deliver flying cars to Air Force

In a program overseen by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), a Santa Clara, Calif.-based company has agreed to deliver up to six electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, sometimes called flying taxis or flying cars.

Archer Aviation Inc. on Monday said the new contracts with the Air Force will have a total value of up to $142 million.

The obligation is to deliver up to six of Archer’s “Midnight” aircraft to the Air Force, share flight test data, test reports, offer pilot training and develop maintenance and repair operations, the company said Monday.

Archer has worked with the DoD and AFWERX to advance the AFWERX Agility Prime program for the military.

Overseen by AFRL, Agility Prime has sought to pave the way for eVTOL aircraft with the military, NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration.

AFRL is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and local contractors such as Dayton’s Infinity Labs have contributed to the effort.

The National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence, a site meant to advance the technology, has been built at Springfield Beckley Municipal Airport. A ribbon cutting for the center is scheduled for Sept. 18.

“This historic agreement reflects the steadfast commitment by our Armed Forces to embrace the cutting-edge technology our eVTOL aircraft offer,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and chief executive. “It’s clear that the development and commercialization of eVTOL technology continues to remain a national priority. We look forward to working closely with the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force to integrate Midnight into their operational fleet with a focus on transport, logistics and rescue operations.”