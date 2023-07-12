Call for officer assistance issued after gunfire reported in Dayton; At least 1 in custody

At least one person is in custody after gunfire was reported in Dayton and a call for officer assistance was issued Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:50 p.m., shots were reportedly fired at a group of bystanders near Philadelphia Drive and North James H. McGee Boulevard, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A Five Rivers MetroParks worker was in the area and witnessed the incident, dispatch said.

A signal 99, or call for officer assistance, was issued.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured. At least one person was taken into custody, dispatch said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.