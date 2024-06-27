BreakingNews
Can you help Dayton police find missing 18-year-old with autism?

An 18-year-old from Dayton who has a diagnosis of autism has been missing since Wednesday evening, according to an alert issued Thursday afternoon.

Christiana Pettis is described as a white female who stands 4 feet, 10 inches, weighs 140 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Oxford Avenue in Dayton. She was wearing a black jacket and green shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP.

