Can you help deputies in Harrison Twp. find 14-year-old girl?

A 14-year-old girl ran who away from her grandmother last week has not returned, and now the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find her.
Charish Hudson stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 25 leaving the Kroger grocery store at 3520 W. Siebenthaler Ave. in Harrison Twp. She was wearing a black coat with a pink scarf and green pants.
She left the store by herself and was last seen running west towards Salem Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.
Since her disappearance, it is believed her cellphone is no longer operational.
Anyone with information on Charish’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or detective Kent Saunders at 937-898-9811.
