Can you help deputies in Harrison Twp. find 14-year-old girl?

Charish Hudson stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 25 leaving the Kroger grocery store at 3520 W. Siebenthaler Ave. in Harrison Twp. She was wearing a black coat with a pink scarf and green pants.

She left the store by herself and was last seen running west towards Salem Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.