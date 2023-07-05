Canadian trucking business moves forward with Clayton headquarters

The city of Clayton continues to work with a Canadian trucking firm, RoadStar Trucking, on its new headquarters on Ohio 49.

“The city is excited to see construction starting on the RoadStar Trucking project on State Route 49,” Clayton Mayor Mike Stevens said recently in a Dayton Daily News column. “RoadStar is a Canadian-based company locating their U.S. headquarters right here in Clayton. We anticipate higher-paying jobs and the potential incentive for additional growth along the 49 corridor to soon follow.”

This partnership has been ongoing and stretches back a few years. The company bought the lot and demolished an older house on the site, preparing to raise a 12,000- to a 13,000-square-foot facility on a six-acre lot, said Jack Kuntz, Clayton development director.

“It is essentially a trucking, logistics and truck terminal type of facility,” Kuntz said. “They’re expecting about 15, 20 trucks a day, in and out.”

He expects to see about 15 to 20 employees working there.

Based in Milton, Ontario, near Toronto, the company says it takes a “load and go” approach between Ontario and the U.S. Midwest region. Road Star’s average run is within a 1000-mile radius of Toronto, but it deploys trucks all across the U.S., with dry van and temperature-controlled trailers.

The land at 6892 Salem Ave. is likely less expensive than land found closer to Dayton International Airport, but still minutes away from Interstate 70, Kuntz said.

The property is close to a 51-acre tract that had been rezoned for industrial uses in 2020, he said. The previous owners of RoadStar’s property was also rezoned for industrial.

“They thought it could probably be paired with the 51 acres,” Kuntz said. “And then lo and behold ... they put it on the market with the same real estate broker that was marketing the 51 acres.”