Candidate for Dayton Board of Education drops out of race

One of the candidates who planned to run for the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education in November has dropped out, said Jeff Rezabek, director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Rezabek said Rennes Bowers has filed the paperwork to withdraw from the campaign. Bowers has previously run for mayor of Dayton in 2021 and as a city commissioner in 2022 but has not been successful in those races.

In previous Dayton Daily News interviews, Bowers described himself as a “Biblical conservative.” He worked for the Dayton Fire Department for more than 30 years.

Multiple other people are still in the Board of Education race, which will be competitive. Current member Will Smith is running for reelection, while newcomers William Bailey, Ken Hayes and Eric Walker are running as well.

Three people will be elected to the board of education, which has seven members. Current members Dion Sampson and Gabriela Pickett are not running for reelection, so at least two new people will be sworn onto the board of education next year.

In 2021, four members were elected: board president Chrisondra Goodwine, Joe Lacey, Jocelyn Rhynard and Karen Wick-Gagnet. Those members were sworn in during January 2022 and their terms will not expire until 2026.

This upcoming election is scheduled for Nov. 7.