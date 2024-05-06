Car review: 2024 Lexus RX450h gets electrified

With that little bit of history and terminology explained, Lexus has launched a PHEV version of its RX line for the 2024 model year. And I got to drive the 2024 Lexus RX450h to see if this does a good job of bridging the gap of automotive technology — while maintaining all the things that make Lexus a luxury brand.

After a major overhaul to the RX lineup last year, adding an electrified option to this SUV makes a lot of sense.

On looks, the RX450h remains attractive and thoroughly modern. After the recent redesign the front end has a new look that is a little toned down and seems more fitting for a conservative luxury brand like Lexus. This doesn’t mean the styling is dull, rather it has more mass appeal and a look that will age well.

The spindle body design and a seamless grille at the front provide a strong, clean presence, expressing athleticism and finesse in a sophisticated, dynamic shape. On profile the angular A-Pillar is quite noticeable and provides a sleek look overall finishing with a sharp, sloping C-Pillar. The back end is a little too conservative when compared to the front and side, but still completes the look of this five-passenger SUV.

But the most exciting news for the 2024 model year is the addition of the aforementioned PHEV technology. The standard engine for the RX line is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The RX450h adds three electric motors that are powered by an 18.1 kWh battery. It accounts for a total of 304 total horsepower. There’s a continuously variable transmission (CVT) along with all-wheel drive (AWD).

Sure I generally don’t like CVTs, and this one does not change my mind; but with the electrified technology, the CVT does allow for incredible fuel efficiency. The 2024 RX 450h+ hybrid system has a manufacturer-estimated combined 83 MPGe rating. The system provides luxury performance and consistent acceleration off the line with an estimated 6.2 second 0-60 time. The RX 450h+ has an EPA-estimated 37-mile driving range rating on electric power only.

Throughout its product line, Lexus has updated its infotainment system, which was much needed. The RX450h gets such embellishments and the 14-inch touchscreen is now far more intuitive than previous iterations. There is wireless connectivity for Apple or Android phones.

The comfort and refinement are exactly what you expect from Lexus. Some of the niceties include perforated semi-aniline, leather-trimmed interior, heated and ventilated power driver/front/rear passenger seats, thematic ambient lighting, heated wood and a leather-trimmed steering wheel.

One of the drawbacks for hybrids and PHEVs is that due to the battery pack, cargo volume gets diminished. That’s the case here as the overall cargo area for the RX450h is 46.2 cubic feet. That includes the 29.6 cubic feet behind the rear seats.

When plugged in, the RX450h can achieve around 37 miles of pure electric driving; that plus the EPA rating of 37 mpg/city and 34 mpg/highway (combined 35 mpg) gives this PHEV an estimated 83 MPGe rating. Fewer trips to the gas station are in the future for anyone who explores this new addition to the RX lineup.

Base price of my tester was $68,730. With options and packages my tester’s final price was $76,505, which includes a $1,350 destination fee.

The media information provided to me from Lexus had the headline: Electrifying an Icon. I’m not sure the RX is iconic yet, but certainly the improvements with the addition of the PHEV technology has given consumers more options and also helped ease an uncertain consumer into the world of electrification.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2024 Lexus RX450h

Price/As tested price................................................ $68,730/$76,505

Mileage.......................................... 37 mpg/city; 34 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.5-liter 4-cylinder with electric motors

Horsepower................................. 304 hp/317 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. CVT

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Miyawaka, Japan