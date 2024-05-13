Car show: Dayton Concours d’Elegance to honor 125 years of Packard

The Concours also will pay tribute to the so-called “pony car,” which includes Mustang, Camaro, Challenger and others built from 1964 to 1972.

Additionally, the Concours will feature a variety of classes for cars from the Brass Era through Future Classics. Motorcycles and race cars will also be displayed.

The invitational event brings some of the finest historical cars and motorcycles together inside the grounds of the 65-acre historical park. The vehicles are either restored to original or preserved in original condition. Cars from the early 1900s are displayed alongside the classics of the ‘50s and ‘60s, as well as a variety of two-wheeled machines. Entries are judged and compete in a number of classes and also for special awards.

The traditional Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gathering is being replaced this year with a Casual Country Road Tour, presented by Hanson Audio, through the area and ending at America’s Packard Museum for lunch. Open to pre-1998 cars and motorcycles, you can find entry information at daytonconcours.com/tickets.php.

The Sunday Concours also will feature a hand-built Model Car Exhibition, showcasing the skills of model builders from across the country. Members of the Fisher Body Craftsmen Guild, for instance, will display their concept car creations from many years ago. Weather permitting, the Wright “B” Flyer will circle the park around noon courtesy of Forgeline Motorsports.

On Sept. 14, the Saturday Preview Party at the Carillon Park will take place, serving adult beverages and food with entertainment and a Silent Auction. Ten automotive fine artists will display their work in the Art Pavilion on Saturday evening and all day Sunday. Preview Party tickets can be ordered at daytonconcours.com/tickets.php.

For more information, visit daytonconcours.com