Careers are plentiful for all majors

Choices and options

Students can choose from more than 100 majors, with 30 staying at the Regionals and the rest starting at the Regionals and completing at Oxford’s main campus.

Students who major in Criminal Justice, Applied Biology, Psychological Science, and Cybersecurity and Networking can pursue careers in social work, environmental research, public relations and technology.

“A college education prepares individuals for a wide range of life and career experiences, so the major is not the most important factor,” said Doug Reichenberger, regional director of career services & professional development.

Miami Regionals prepares all graduates for career opportunities. According to Miami’s 2021-2022 First Destination Survey, 98.4% of Miami Regionals’ bachelor’s degree graduates were employed, furthering their education, serving in the military service, or a service program within six months of graduation. Notably, many Nursing and Engineering majors receive job offers within three months of graduation. Miami University Nursing graduates also have a 10% higher first-time pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) than the national average.

Prepared for the future

Miami University delivers a broad education (the Miami Plan) to prepare students for life post college. The Miami Plan, a core component of every bachelor’s degree, provides students with a comprehensive college experience and rigorous study program, equipping them with specific skill sets employers are looking for.

Specifically, the National Association of Colleges and Employers surveys employers annually to identify the most desired skill sets. The following eight skills are highly considered regardless of job title: critical thinking, communication, leadership, teamwork, technology, professionalism, equity and career development.

“Miami takes great pride in highlighting these skills as core fundamentals in the Miami Plan curriculum,” Casey said. “Earning a college degree is the best way to acquire the comprehensive skill set employers are looking for — all in one place (at Miami Regionals).”