CareFlight on scene after crash closes state Route 235 South near I-70 in Huber Heights

CareFlight has arrived at the scene of a crash on state Route 235 that closed the southbound lanes in Huber Heights Monday morning.
Details about injuries were not available. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash and crews were removing the roof of a truck to extricate a person.
State Route 235 South is closed between I-70 and state Route 4/New Carlisle Pike. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
In Other News
1
Rowdy Raider not the first or last mascot role for new WSU graduate
2
Wright State graduate set the stage for others
3
Voice of Business: Proposed rule would hurt businesses from competing
4
Proposed Ohio law to ban cell phones in class and restrict social media
5
Piqua woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
About the Author