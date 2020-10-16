CareFlight takes one to hospital after rollover crash in Greene County

One person was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital after a single car crashed and rolled over in New Jasper Township east of Xenia.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers, troopers were called to the 2600 block of Jasper Road, just west of South Stringtown Road, at 9:35 p.m.
Troopers found that the driver of the rolled vehicle had been ejected during the crash, and called for CareFlight.
The helicopter flew the victim to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.